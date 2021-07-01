Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) President Sells $100,000.00 in Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 13,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of OSTK opened at $92.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 4.44. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.83 and a twelve month high of $128.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.77.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 5.4% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 994.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OSTK. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

