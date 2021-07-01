Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) President Sells $100,000.00 in Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 13,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of OSTK opened at $92.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 4.44. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.83 and a twelve month high of $128.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.77.
Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OSTK. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.43.
About Overstock.com
Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.
