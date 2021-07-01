Oxbull.tech Price Up 16.8% Over Last 7 Days (OXB)

Oxbull.tech (CURRENCY:OXB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last week, Oxbull.tech has traded up 16.8% against the dollar. One Oxbull.tech coin can now be bought for approximately $1.45 or 0.00004373 BTC on exchanges. Oxbull.tech has a total market capitalization of $10.91 million and approximately $120,490.00 worth of Oxbull.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00045242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00139441 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.08 or 0.00168622 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,043.93 or 0.99348794 BTC.

Oxbull.tech Coin Profile

Oxbull.tech’s total supply is 9,801,505 coins and its circulating supply is 7,501,504 coins. Oxbull.tech’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

