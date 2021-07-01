Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLRN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XLRN opened at $125.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.85. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $146.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.83 and a beta of 0.37.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.15 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 158.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 469.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total value of $1,407,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,344.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total transaction of $894,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,257.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.62.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

