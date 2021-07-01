Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $117,000 Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 86.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,463 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,071 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $3,105,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573,411 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,192,000 after purchasing an additional 256,071 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 98,252 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.86. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 19.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SUPN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $99,937.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,642.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

