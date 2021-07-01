Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $120,000 in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 908 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 79.4% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 199,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,435,000 after acquiring an additional 88,217 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 21.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 191.0% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 11,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zendesk news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total transaction of $352,654.15. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $448,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,583,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,008 shares of company stock worth $27,274,369 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.57.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $144.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.10 and a 52-week high of $166.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.79 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.11.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $298.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

