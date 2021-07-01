Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 192,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,976 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,246,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,476,000 after purchasing an additional 101,911 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,925,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $126,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,629,363.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $664,996.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 332,345 shares of company stock valued at $34,460,586. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FND stock opened at $105.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $116.58.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FND. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.50.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

