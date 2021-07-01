Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vertiv by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in Vertiv by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 12,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRT opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.30, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $27.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRT. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.44.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

