Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 26,336 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 97.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,336 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 3.3% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 36,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Repligen by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Repligen by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,123,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $199.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.96. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $120.12 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 137.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total transaction of $3,816,786.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,364,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total value of $50,402.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,734 shares in the company, valued at $20,467,557.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,339 shares of company stock worth $5,507,688 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

