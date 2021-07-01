Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Panbela Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

PBLA opened at $2.83 on Monday. Panbela Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,363,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

About Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

