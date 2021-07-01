Pangolin Trading Up 0.9% This Week (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00003620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $25.94 million and $846,938.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00045725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00136661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.83 or 0.00169540 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,564.67 or 1.00126005 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

