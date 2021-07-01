Parachute 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $171,030.00 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a total market cap of $4.85 million and approximately $171,030.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00053143 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000393 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000699 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000079 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 110.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 659,288,587 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

