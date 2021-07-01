Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PRMRF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paramount Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Paramount Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised Paramount Resources from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Paramount Resources from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Paramount Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.32.

Shares of Paramount Resources stock opened at $13.85 on Monday. Paramount Resources has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.14. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 3.84.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $221.01 million for the quarter.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

