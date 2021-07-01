Partners Group Holding AG Grows Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Partners Group Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,716 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International comprises about 6.4% of Partners Group Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $74,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,599,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,267,136,000 after acquiring an additional 507,298 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,937,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,571,249,000 after acquiring an additional 492,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,761,000 after acquiring an additional 987,581 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,833,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,345,312,000 after acquiring an additional 258,302 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,000,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,032,921,000 after acquiring an additional 62,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.86.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $195.22. 54,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,321. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.86. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $200.47. The firm has a market cap of $84.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.35.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

