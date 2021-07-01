Partners Group Holding AG Raises Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Partners Group Holding AG boosted its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 776,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,633 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management makes up approximately 3.1% of Partners Group Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Partners Group Holding AG owned about 0.33% of Apollo Global Management worth $36,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.2% during the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APO traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.32. The stock had a trading volume of 142,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,716. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $62.59.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. The firm had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $122,484.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,984 shares of company stock valued at $28,180,744 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APO. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.77.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

