Partners Group Holding AG Sells 20,275 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Partners Group Holding AG cut its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,275 shares during the quarter. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth $46,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 46.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 150.7% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the period. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

OCSL stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.70. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 217.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 101.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OCSL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.94.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $678,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,195,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,704,344.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 81,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $545,435.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,195,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,220,671.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,799,159 shares of company stock valued at $11,960,409. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.