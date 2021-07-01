Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) Short Interest Update

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decrease of 41.8% from the May 31st total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ PNBK opened at $9.13 on Thursday. Patriot National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Get Patriot National Bancorp alerts:

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 5.08%.

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.