Patron 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6,907.00 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Patron has a market cap of $2.81 million and $6,907.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patron coin can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Patron has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00054598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003222 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00018961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.13 or 0.00692853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 12,221.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

Patron (PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

