Pelangio Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) Short Interest Down 76.6% in June

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 76.6% from the May 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PGXPF remained flat at $$0.13 during trading on Thursday. Pelangio Exploration has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.12.

Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Canada and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

