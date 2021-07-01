Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) COO Thomas Cortese Sells 154,382 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) COO Thomas Cortese sold 154,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $19,183,507.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,234,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Cortese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Thomas Cortese sold 95,618 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $11,861,412.90.

On Monday, June 21st, Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total transaction of $4,289,200.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $4,000,800.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $4,715,200.00.

PTON opened at $124.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.92 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PTON. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.56.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

