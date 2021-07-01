Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) was downgraded by Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Pennon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Pennon Group stock traded up $6.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,642. Pennon Group has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $34.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.72.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

