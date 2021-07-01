Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.100-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.53 billion-$3.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.Pentair also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.750-$0.800 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNR. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pentair from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.94.

Pentair stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $68.01. 9,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,429. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.47. Pentair has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $70.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.15.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

