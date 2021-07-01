PEPS Coin One Day Volume Reaches $672.00 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $151,995.87 and approximately $672.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00142925 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 61,565,822 coins and its circulating supply is 45,325,650 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.