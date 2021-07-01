Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) in a research report report published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

PWP stock opened at $12.86 on Monday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44.

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

