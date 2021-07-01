Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,785 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.12% of Perficient worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $300,562,000 after acquiring an additional 180,418 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,655,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,221,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 10.5% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Perficient during the first quarter worth approximately $418,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perficient alerts:

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $80.42 on Thursday. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $82.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.58.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.55 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 5.47%. Equities analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.