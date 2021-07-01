Periscope Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUSG)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUSG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EUSG opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71. European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.37.

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

