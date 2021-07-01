Periscope Capital Inc. Takes Position in Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 0.29% of Yellowstone Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition during the first quarter worth $249,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition during the first quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yellowstone Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.04. Yellowstone Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $10.93.

Yellowstone Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

