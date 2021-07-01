PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.59. PFSweb shares last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 44,913 shares trading hands.

PFSW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on PFSweb from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Get PFSweb alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.72 million, a P/E ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.84.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. PFSweb had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $77.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.80 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PFSweb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 75,239 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW)

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The PFS Operations segment offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, a customizable web-based application for accessing required customer information.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.