PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. PGT Innovations reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PGT Innovations.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $271.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

PGT Innovations stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,324. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.51. PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in PGT Innovations by 3,844.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new position in PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PGT Innovations (PGTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.