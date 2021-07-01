Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.41

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.41 and last traded at $17.41, with a volume of 152 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

Several brokerages have commented on PHVS. Zacks Investment Research raised Pharvaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink began coverage on Pharvaris in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.36). Equities analysts predict that Pharvaris will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Pharvaris in the first quarter valued at about $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

