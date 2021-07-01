Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th.
NASDAQ PIRS opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $242.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.17. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $5.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.
About Pieris Pharmaceuticals
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
