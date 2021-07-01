Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

NASDAQ PIRS opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $242.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.17. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $5.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.28% and a negative return on equity of 94.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

