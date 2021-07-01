PIN (PIN) Market Cap Reaches $7.37 Million

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. PIN has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PIN has traded 36.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00046007 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00139673 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00169549 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,556.63 or 1.00036764 BTC.

PIN Coin Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

