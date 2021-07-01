Pine Ridge Advisers LLC Buys 42,110 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pine Ridge Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 160.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,110 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.3% of Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.49. 230,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,988,997. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.93. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.72 and a twelve month high of $53.43.

