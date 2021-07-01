Piper Sandler Boosts Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Price Target to $16.00

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 86.48% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SFT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

SFT stock opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $721.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.99. Shift Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $14.49.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.27 million. On average, analysts predict that Shift Technologies will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider George Arison purchased 10,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $71,256.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,664,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,168,000 after acquiring an additional 96,594 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $16,909,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,249,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 45,658 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP raised its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,270,000. 36.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.