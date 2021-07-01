Plancorp LLC Has $2.26 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Plancorp LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,973,095,000 after buying an additional 404,120 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tesla by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,518,715,000 after purchasing an additional 167,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,497,219,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 297,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $1.56 on Thursday, hitting $681.26. The stock had a trading volume of 429,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,180,786. The company’s 50 day moving average is $634.51. The company has a market cap of $656.28 billion, a PE ratio of 679.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.10 and a 12-month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Tesla to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.57.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total transaction of $3,101,826.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,697,774.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,919 shares of company stock valued at $69,810,398. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

