Playkey (PKT) Market Capitalization Achieves $178,358.04

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Playkey has a market capitalization of $178,358.04 and approximately $61,613.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey coin can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Playkey has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00054626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00018605 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.93 or 0.00679677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 11,341.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Playkey Coin Profile

Playkey (PKT) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

