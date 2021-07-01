PlotX Price Hits $0.0758 on Top Exchanges (PLOT)

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One PlotX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0758 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlotX has a market cap of $5.03 million and approximately $623,573.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PlotX has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00054789 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00018687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $226.72 or 0.00680696 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 11,173.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000060 BTC.

PlotX Profile

PlotX (CRYPTO:PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlotX’s official website is plotx.io . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

