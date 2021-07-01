Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Up 4.1%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares were up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.64 and last traded at $35.54. Approximately 358,293 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 39,372,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.14.

Several analysts recently commented on PLUG shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.74.

Get Plug Power alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 26.57, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Plug Power’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Plug Power by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $2,691,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 117,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Plug Power by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,340,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,014 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

Read More: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.