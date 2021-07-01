Polkadex (PDEX) Price Down 11.5% This Week

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Polkadex coin can now be bought for $12.53 or 0.00037750 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polkadex has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polkadex has a market capitalization of $24.60 million and approximately $820,813.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00045960 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00138755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00169149 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,219.80 or 1.00110801 BTC.

Polkadex Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 1,963,860 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Buying and Selling Polkadex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using US dollars.

