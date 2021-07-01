Polyient Games Governance Token Price Hits $105.91 on Exchanges (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. During the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be purchased for $105.91 or 0.00315614 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and $3,275.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,236 coins. The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

