Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Shares Gap Down to $47.74

Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $47.74, but opened at $46.58. Poshmark shares last traded at $46.03, with a volume of 8,792 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on POSH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Poshmark from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Poshmark from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.48.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 11,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $492,688.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,688.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 21,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $912,740.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,588 shares in the company, valued at $912,740.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,755 shares of company stock worth $2,145,921.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POSH. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Poshmark during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Poshmark during the first quarter valued at $53,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Poshmark during the first quarter valued at $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Poshmark during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Poshmark during the first quarter valued at $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

