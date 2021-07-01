PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,282 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of PPG Industries worth $23,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $169.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.84. The stock has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.58 and a 12 month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Barclays raised their price target on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.47.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

