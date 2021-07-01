PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,880 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Stolper Co boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 26.1% during the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 43,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 16.9% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 665,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,766,000 after purchasing an additional 70,498 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 22,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC raised PPL to an “outperformer” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.27.

NYSE:PPL traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.34. The company had a trading volume of 110,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,884,481. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

