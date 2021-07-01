Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 110.40 ($1.44). Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 109.60 ($1.43), with a volume of 2,544,194 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFD shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 103.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.46, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of £937.67 million and a P/E ratio of 8.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.96%. Premier Foods’s payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

Premier Foods Company Profile (LON:PFD)

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

