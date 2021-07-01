Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.92

Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.92 and last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 113 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PMOIY shares. Investec downgraded shares of Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Premier Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 2.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

