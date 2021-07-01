PressOne (PRS) Reaches Market Cap of $6.73 Million

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 1st. In the last seven days, PressOne has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. PressOne has a market capitalization of $6.73 million and approximately $772.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PressOne coin can now be purchased for $0.0236 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00053991 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00018786 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.58 or 0.00697895 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 13,290.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

About PressOne

PressOne (CRYPTO:PRS) is a coin. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 coins. PressOne’s official website is press.one . The official message board for PressOne is medium.com/@pressone . PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Press.One is a content distribution service based on the blockchain, similar in style to services like Steemit, which reward content creators in cryptocurrency based on the value of their contributions to the community. “

PressOne Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

