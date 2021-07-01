PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.33% of PriceSmart worth $9,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in PriceSmart by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in PriceSmart by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $774,336.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $1,784,800.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,336 shares of company stock valued at $12,450,085. 24.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PSMT opened at $91.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.82. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.84 and a 52 week high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $937.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.35 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.