Primas Market Capitalization Tops $1.17 Million (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. In the last seven days, Primas has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. Primas has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.39 or 0.00405183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00007278 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00010799 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000538 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas (PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primas is primas.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

