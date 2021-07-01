Primecoin Market Capitalization Reaches $4.08 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 1st. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $727,569.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000050 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 157.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 36,803,208 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars.

