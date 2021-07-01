ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Receives $23.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

PRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

ProAssurance stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.94. 11 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,863. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ProAssurance has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.30.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 16.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ProAssurance will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

