Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.810-$0.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $129 million-$132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.05 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.460-$3.500 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

PRGS traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $46.39. 2,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,536. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.19. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $49.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

